WhatsApp to launch 'Plus' tier with new customization options

A growing trend has seen almost all major services take the subscription route over the last few years. From note-taking apps to cloud storage, once free platforms are now required to be paid for with a monthly subscription. The world’s most-used messaging app, WhatsApp, is also set to join the subscription club.

WABetaInfo discovered mentions of WhatsApp developing a new premium subscription plan, tentatively named “WhatsApp Plus.” This premium tier is expected to include various customization options, such as 14 new app icons, multiple accent colors, and themes.

WhatsApp Plus is expected to increase the chat-pinning limit, allowing users to pin up to 20 conversations instead of the current three, alongside these customization options. This boost in the maximum number of pinned chats will be a useful feature for individuals who use WhatsApp frequently, despite the seemingly minor nature of the change.

The new WhatsApp Plus may also include access to exclusive stickers, ringtones, and more immersive message reactions. Over time, WhatsApp may further develop its premium features to add more value to its upcoming Plus subscription.

The report clearly states that WhatsApp will continue to be free to use, while the new Plus tier will be an optional subscription that offers additional features.

Interestingly, the messaging app initially launched as a paid messaging service before transitioning to a free model. It appears that Meta is shifting its approach to monetization by introducing a subscription option for features that power users may find beneficial.

Meta has been utilizing advertising as a way to monetize its extensive user base. A paid subscription could attract a significant audience, particularly if the company bundles appealing features together.

Meta has not been as prosperous in monetizing WhatsApp because its private messaging model limits how and where ads can be displayed, unlike Facebook and Instagram.

Meta already offers a Meta Verified subscription for its platforms, including WhatsApp, for $15 per month. However, it is primarily meant for businesses, enabling them to protect their brand and connect with consumers easily.

WhatsApp Plus is being positioned as a more consumer-focused offering, likely including features beneficial to frequent users of the platform. The pricing for WhatsApp Plus remains unknown, but more information about the cost is expected as the official launch approaches.