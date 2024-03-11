WhatsApp to roll out an encryption indicator for users

The meta-owned messaging application, WhatsApp, has been working to enhance its security for users by introducing new features and upgrades.

Meta is rumored to roll out a new feature that will present that the user’s chats are encrypted.

Chat encryption is an integral part of any messaging application to maintain user privacy and that the conversation stays protected.

WhatsApp has already included chat encryption to the app, now it is working to increase its visibility and expand the feature for enhanced user privacy.

Learn more about the potential introduction of a new encryption indicator feature in an upcoming WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp encryption indicator feature

As per the WABetalnfo report, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will increase the visibility of end-to-end encrypted chats.

The new feature will render users with a sense of security that their conversations are secured and encrypted.

The upcoming WhatsApp update is expected to include an encryption indicator situated beneath the contact and group name during conversations.

This feature aims to assure users that their messages and calls are secure, emphasizing that “nobody can read their messages and listen to their calls.”

The addition of the encryption status reflects WhatsApp’s ongoing dedication to fortifying the app’s security and underscores its commitment to user privacy.

It is reported that the WhatsApp encryption indicator feature is available for Beta testers for the following Android versions 2.24.3.17, 2.24.6.7, 2.24.6.8, and 2.24.6.10.

This highlights that the stable version of the indicator will soon be rolled out for WhatsApp users in the coming months or weeks. The security feature will help users understand the security measures and how their conversations are well protected within the app.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption serves as a security measure employed by companies to safeguard their conversations from third-party users or organizations. This robust security protocol guarantees that even Meta or any other entity cannot access your personal conversations. By implementing end-to-end encryption, the assurance is provided that the conversation remains strictly between you and the person you are communicating with.

Additionally, we are excited to announce that we are now on WhatsApp Channels! For uninterrupted updates from the world of technology, follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp. Click here to join now and stay connected.