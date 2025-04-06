WhatsApp to roll out mute and video off options for calls

WhatsApp is enhancing its calling experience with new features, including a mute option, video off option, and emoji reactions for video calls.

The latest WhatsApp Beta version 2.25.10.16 for Android introduces these features to improve user experience.

The new mute button will appear in the notification shade during ongoing calls, allowing users to silence their audio without opening the app.

Additionally, users can now turn off their video before answering incoming video calls, providing more control over their calling experience.

WhatsApp will also introduce emoji reactions for video conferences, enabling users to react with up to six different emojis. This feature aims to make video calls more engaging and fun, especially in group calls.

These features are currently available to beta users and will roll out to all users in the coming months.

Read more: WhatsApp introduces exciting feature for profile updates

On the other hand, the META-owned WhatsApp is set to roll out a new feature aimed at limiting chat sharing and enhancing user privacy in communication.

Scheduled for release in a future update, this feature will be part of WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.10.14, available on the Google Play Store.

The popular Meta-owned messaging platform’s advanced chat privacy feature will allow users to prevent their phone media from automatically saving to the device’s gallery.

While this functionality was previously available for disappearing chats, WhatsApp is now extending it to users who opt to activate the new advanced chat privacy option in the future.

The feature will introduce a set of privacy protections, including restrictions on exporting entire chat histories. This means WhatsApp will be able to block the export of chat histories involving users who have enabled this privacy setting.