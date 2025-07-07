WhatsApp to roll out new ‘Threaded Replies’ feature

WhatsApp is set to enhance the messaging experience with a new feature called “Message Threads,” aimed at organizing replies to specific messages into dedicated threads.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature will improve chat organization and make it easier to follow conversations. Replies to a specific message in group chats will now appear directly under that message, forming a clear and structured thread.

Users will be able to tap on a quoted message to view the entire thread of replies, eliminating the need to scroll through long chats to locate specific responses. All replies will remain linked to the original message, making interactions more coherent and accessible.

The feature will be available across individual chats, group chats, communities, and channels.

Designed to be especially useful in group conversations where topics often shift quickly, the feature promises a more organized and user-friendly experience.

Currently, “Message Threads” is in development and has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.7.7. While there is no official release date for all users yet, it is expected to roll out in a future update.

WhatsApp introduces first major advertising features

Earlier, WhatsApp announced it will introduce its boldest advertising features yet, marking a significant shift for the messaging platform that has largely remained ad-free since its launch.

The move is a sensitive one for WhatsApp, whose chief firmly denied a report in 2023 that said the Meta-owned app was exploring advertisements as it sought to boost revenue.

Unlike Facebook, Instagram, and other social platforms, WhatsApp has maintained minimal advertising since Meta acquired it in 2014.

Users and regulators have kept a close watch on whether the social media giant would seek to monetise an app that was primarily used to chat with friends and family, and was appreciated for its privacy.