WhatsApp to roll out shortcut to open AI-powered chats on iOS

WhatsApp, the most used Meta-owned messaging app, is soon releasing a shortcut to open the “AI-powered chats” in its new update through the TestFlight beta Program, WABetaInfo reported.

This new update will bring the version up to 23.24.10.71 on iPhones, while, in the first place the update was announced for the Android versions of the messaging application but now it will be rolled out for the iOS as well.

According to the latest article on the WhatsApp news tracker, “WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that adds a shortcut to open AI-powered chats from the Chats tab, and it’s available to some users.”

The upcoming evolving feature of the app underscores the company’s allegiance to highlighting and smoothly integrating AI-assisted interactions into the daily use of the messaging app.

As per the screenshot, there is a new button popped up to the bottom right in the navigation bar on WhatsApp, which allows users to instantly open the AI-powered chat.

According to WABetaInfo, the AI-powered chats are still exclusively available to a specific group of users, while the timeline for the broader release remains unknown.

However, some users who install the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store may be able to experience the upcoming feature.

The key focus of this shortcut key is to reduce the time and effort required to start these specialised conversations.

Moreover, “placing the shortcut prominently in the Chats tab ensures users are well-informed about this feature, encouraging the integration of AI-assisted interactions into their regular use of the messaging app”.

After the beta testers, the update will soon be rolled out to more users.