WhatsApp to roll out video and voice call features for Web users

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out voice and video calling features for all Web and Desktop users.

The much-awaited features would be available for everyone in the days to come.

The Meta-owned app has been testing the web/desktop calling features for a while now.

WhatsApp announced the calling features for web users for the first time in October 2020. However, the features were made available for select beta users last year.

The voice and video calling features will now be rolled out for all users.

These features are available on the mobile app for the past several years. The recent reports suggest that WhatsApp is also working a group call feature for web and desktop users.

The messaging platform has not yet officially announced when it plans to launch the voice and video calling features for web and desktop users.

Users will have to update the WhatsApp Web and Desktop to access these features.

It is noteworthy that the app has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on Android while it is also working on new features for built-in camera.

