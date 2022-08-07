WhatsApp to soon get ‘login approval’ feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a login approval feature like Instagram and Facebook that could make attempts to hack a user’s account on the app more difficult.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now developing a new feature to protect users’ accounts so they can receive in-app alerts when someone else is trying to log into their accounts. The upcoming feature will enhance the security of the platform.

The prompt will show information like the time when someone tried to access your account and maybe the name or model of the device that is trying to gain access.

This will make it safer for those who often switch between devices. It is also faster compared to the traditional authorization method that requires users to enter OTP and can come in handy if you do not have your primary device around.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working to give more controls to the group admins so that they can exercise their power well and stop misinformation from spreading.

For this, the group admin should be more alert and aware of what is going on in the group. Wabetainfo has reported that soon WhatsApp group admins will be able to delete messages for everyone in the group.

