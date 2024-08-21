WhatsApp to soon roll out interesting privacy feature

WhatsApp has been developing username support for a while now, and in their latest Android beta version (2.24.18.2), they’ve added an exciting twist – username PINs!

This feature aims to reduce spam by requiring a PIN (at least four digits) for people who haven’t interacted with you before to message you, even if they know your username.

Conversations with existing contacts will remain unaffected once usernames are implemented.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the username feature or the PIN support will make it out of beta, but judging by WhatsApp’s usual development time, we’d be surprised to see these go live before the end of the year.

In a separate development, it was revealed that WhatsApp is developing a new feature allowing users to reshare status updates where they have been mentioned, similar to Instagram’s feature.

This feature, currently under development, will simplify the process of sharing status updates where users have been tagged.

The “Reshare Status Updates” feature will enable users to reshare status updates where they have been mentioned, making it easier to share content with their contacts.

A new button will be added to the status update interface to facilitate easy resharing, saving users the hassle of taking screenshots or requesting the original sharer to send the media privately.