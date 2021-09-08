WhatsApp undermines privacy protections & reads your messages?

“We don’t see any of the content in WhatsApp, it’s fully encrypted,” said the messaging app’s parent company Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a 2018 Senate hearing. The same goes for the privacy policy and ToS update statement: “We can’t read or listen to your personal conversations, as they are end-to-end encrypted. This will never change.”

However, a report published by ProPublica on WhatsApp’s content moderation system finds the claim to be false.

The report gives a clearer picture of the practices which, until now, Facebook has deliberately hidden behind a cover of ethical data protection. WhatsApp moderators can read some of your messages when they are reported.

But then why it says the messages are protected with “end-to-end encryption”—which by definition means that only the recipient and sender possess digital tokens allowing a message to become legible.

ProPublica finds that at least 1,000 moderators, employed by Facebook’s moderator contract firm Accenture review the content on WhatsApp when it’s user-reported and is flagged by its machine learning system.

They monitor the context to see if there is spam, disinformation, hate speech, potential terrorist threats, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), blackmail, and “sexually oriented businesses”, among other things.

Based on their surveillance, the Facebook-employed moderators can ban the account, put the user “on watch,” or leave it alone. (However, Facebook and Instagram moderators can even go as far as deleting the individual posts).

Giving this finding credence is the op-ed for Wired earlier this year in which WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said the app submitted “400,000 reports to child safety authorities last year and people have been prosecuted as a consequence.”

This brings us to the real problem: WhatsApp does seem enthusiastic about sharing metadata with U.S. law enforcement, including data that has helped shield the government from accountability.

Law agencies in the US can get a court-ordered subpoena for that information, but WhatsApp can also choose not to store the information at all.

Its competitor Signal claims the only metadata it collects is your contact information. If WhatsApp offered Signal’s feature to encrypt metadata as well, the company wouldn’t be able to share anything at all.

So, yes, WhatsApp can see your messages without your consent.