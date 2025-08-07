You might soon message anyone without needing them on WhatsApp

A new WhatsApp update could significantly change how people use the app. The popular messaging platform may soon allow users to contact people who do not have a WhatsApp account.

According to details found in WABetainfo, this upcoming WhatsApp update introduces a feature where an existing user can start a conversation and generate a direct link.

This link can be shared via SMS, email, or even other messaging platforms. The person receiving the link does not need to download the app or register for a WhatsApp account to join the chat.

Once opened, the link leads to a secure, end-to-end encrypted chat window that allows simple message exchanges. The layout will reportedly resemble a WhatsApp Web chat interface for the non-WhatsApp user.

However, some key features, such as media sharing, voice notes, and video calls, will not be available in this version. Additionally, group chats will not be supported through this method.

While this WhatsApp update could improve user experience and potentially attract new users, some aspects remain unclear.

For instance, there is no confirmed information on whether these chat links will expire or if users can return to the same conversation later.

The new feature appears to align with WhatsApp’s efforts to meet EU interoperability rules and expand compatibility with other platforms like Signal.

If successful, this WhatsApp update could serve as a gateway for non-users to experience the app, possibly encouraging them to download it in the future.

Though still in beta testing, this WhatsApp update signals a bold step toward more flexible and open communication.

However, Meta has not officially confirmed when or if the feature will be rolled out publicly.

Also Read: WhatsApp to introduce new ‘Quick Recaps’ feature to summarize chats

Earlier, WhatsApp was reportedly developing a new feature called ‘Quick Recaps’ that will allow users to generate summaries of unread messages across multiple chats, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

This upcoming feature builds on the recently launched Message Summaries, which enables users to summarize unread messages but only from a single chat at a time.

In contrast, Quick Recaps aims to provide simultaneous summaries from up to five conversations, offering a faster and more efficient way to catch up on messages.