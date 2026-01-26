WhatsApp testing “thinking mode” — Here’s why it matters for AI users

WhatsApp has quietly rolled out a new update for Android beta users, bumping the app to version 2.26.3.10 via the Google Play Beta Program. On the surface, nothing looks different. No new buttons, no flashy additions. But beneath the hood, something bigger appears to be taking shape, a new “thinking mode” for Meta AI.

Early findings from the beta suggest WhatsApp is preparing a major upgrade for Meta AI, its built-in chatbot. The goal seems clear. Make it smarter, more flexible, and closer to what users now expect from modern AI assistants.

WhatsApp thinking mode could change how Meta AI replies

Digging into the beta, developers have spotted references to a new system that lets users decide how Meta AI responds. Instead of always getting the same style of answer, users may soon be able to switch between two modes.

One is fast. The other is called thinking mode.

Thinking mode is designed for moments when speed is not the priority. It allows Meta AI to slow down, process the request more carefully, and return a response that is more detailed and structured. This is the kind of mode you would use for complex questions, longer explanations, or anything that needs reasoning rather than a quick reply.

Fast mode, meanwhile, sticks to what Meta AI already does. Short answers, minimal delay, straight to the point.

Fast mode vs thinking mode: why it matters

The difference is not just about speed. It is about control.

Fast mode works well for basic questions and everyday use. Thinking mode, however, is aimed at deeper tasks. Things like breaking down multi-step problems, summarizing long text, comparing options, or planning something out.

This shift brings Meta AI closer to other advanced assistants that already offer reasoning-focused responses, something Meta has so far lacked on WhatsApp.

How WhatsApp users may switch between AI modes

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a simple mode selector inside the Meta AI chat.

The idea is straightforward. An icon appears in the chat bar. A thunder symbol represents fast mode. A light bulb signals thinking mode. Users can switch between the two at any point during a conversation, making it clear how the AI will respond.

It is a small design change, but one that could make AI interactions feel more intentional and less confusing.

A step forward from earlier Meta AI updates

This is not coming out of nowhere.

In earlier beta builds, WhatsApp added shortcuts that let users ask Meta AI about specific messages directly, without copying or forwarding text. That update focused on context. Thinking mode appears to build on the same idea, pushing Meta AI beyond simple replies and toward more useful assistance.

Meta AI has remained relatively quiet compared to rivals, with fewer noticeable upgrades. This suggests a shift in strategy, focusing less on visibility and more on capability.

For now, thinking mode is still in development.

Beta testers cannot access it yet. There is no confirmed rollout date. WhatsApp is clearly still refining how the feature will work before making it public. More AI modes could also be added later.

The Android beta 2.26.3.10 update may not change how WhatsApp feels today, but it offers a strong hint about what’s coming.

If thinking mode rolls out as expected, Meta AI could evolve from a basic chatbot into a more serious digital assistant. And WhatsApp, already one of the world’s most used apps, could become a key platform for testing smarter AI features at scale.

For now, it’s a quiet update. But it points to a much louder future.