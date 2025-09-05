WhatsApp urges iOS, Mac users to update apps 

WhatsApp has issued an urgent advisory calling on iPhone and Mac users to update their apps immediately, following the discovery of a high-risk vulnerability that could allow hackers to exploit devices through malicious URLs.

The flaw, documented as CVE-2025-55177 in the National Vulnerability Database, affects WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Business for iOS, and for Mac.

According to the platgorm, the vulnerability may have been exploited in combination with another flaw in Apple’s operating systems — CVE-2025-43300 — which was patched in recent updates to iOS 18.6.2, macOS Sequoia 15.6.1, macOS Sonoma 14.7.8, and macOS Ventura 13.7.8.

The affected WhatsApp versions include:

WhatsApp for iOS prior to 2.25.21.73 (latest version: 2.25.23.82)

WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to 2.25.21.78 (latest version: 2.25.23.82)

WhatsApp for Mac prior to 2.25.21.78 (latest version: 2.25.22.79)

Users are strongly advised to update their apps to the latest versions.

On iPhone and iPad, this can be done by opening the App Store, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and refreshing the updates list by dragging down on the screen. From there, users should install the latest update.

Apple users are also urged to install the latest OS-level security patches, which are distributed via regular software updates.

Cybersecurity experts asserted that applying these patches promptly is essential to protect against potential exploits.

With platform being one of the most widely used messaging platforms globally, the company’s latest move underscores its commitment to safeguarding user privacy amid rising cyber threats.