Here’s how to temporarily disappear from WhatsApp without deleting it

WhatsApp, the meta-owned popular instant messaging platform’s users can now temporarily disappear from the app without deleting it.

The messaging app has given users more control over their messaging experience. This comes as a solution to the long-standing issue of the lack of a log-off option, which meant that users could receive messages at any time, causing interruptions.

This includes the ability to turn off notifications, force-stop the app, and turn off mobile data specifically for WhatsApp. It will allow users to stay focused and avoid message distractions throughout the day.

How to Disable WhatsApp Notifications

Users can disable notifications by going to Settings, selecting Notifications, and toggling off the green notifications switch next to “Allow Notifications.” Alternatively, they can manage notifications directly within WhatsApp by going to Settings, selecting Notifications, and turning off all notification sounds.

Force-Stop WhatsApp

Users can force-stop WhatsApp by accessing their phone’s settings, selecting Apps, and tapping on Force Stop. This will prevent the app from running in the background, making them appear offline without disconnecting from Wi-Fi or turning off cellular data.

Turn Off Mobile Data

Users can turn off mobile data specifically for WhatsApp by navigating to Settings, scrolling down to Apps, finding WhatsApp, selecting Data Usage, and toggling off Mobile data. This allows them to use other internet-dependent apps without distractions.

These features give users more control over their experience and allow them to temporarily disappear from the app without deleting it.