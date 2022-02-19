WhatsApp users can now listen to voice messages while in different chat

WhatsApp has rolled out a feature that lets users listen to voice messages while in a different chat.

Version 22.4.75 of the instant messaging app allows iPhone users to play voice messages and audio files outside of chats, meaning you can start listening to an audio message and switch to another chat, and reply to a friend.

Also Read: WhatsApp to restore old contacts list after negative feedback

Lately, WhatsApp announced some important features. One of them is the ability to pause and resume while recording a voice message. In addition to that, users can even listen to the message before sending it.

The app also introduced a new change that displays the profile photo of the person who sent a message on the iPhone’s Lock Screen, as Twitter and Slack already do.

This version also brought proper support to Ficus mode, which means selected users can still message you even when you have set a Focus mode.

Also Read: How to send high-quality photo files on WhatsApp?

In order to use all these features, one needs to download WhatsApp’s latest version on the App Store. In case some of these features are not available, you don’t need to worry as the app is slowly rolling them out to all users.

Comments