WhatsApp will soon be your one-stop solution

European Union (EU) has identified Meta properties, including WhatsApp and Messenger, as dominant players in the instant messaging arena, owing to their vast user communities.

In light of the new regulations outlined in the Digital Markets Act (DMA), WhatsApp faces a deadline to introduce interoperability features that enable communication with users without the necessity of creating a WhatsApp account.

Early indications suggest that WhatsApp is actively working on implementing these changes, and the first signs of ongoing development are already visible.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), recently came into force with the sole objective to prevent major tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Google from impeding fair competition within the industry.

A key aim is to ensure that consumers have more accessible options for alternative services, simplifying the process of using them together seamlessly.

In its initial phase, the EU legislators have designated 22 core platform services as gatekeepers and initiated inquiries into their operations.

Meta, in particular, is under a strict deadline of six months to implement interoperability in WhatsApp and Messenger. Failure to do so could result in substantial fines amounting to 10 per cent of its annual global turnover.

The fine may not be a cause an alarm, as WhatsApp has taken proactive steps to address interoperability issues.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has initiated efforts to enable communication with other messaging applications. Testers have recently uncovered a new feature in the beta version 2.23.19.8 of the app, available on the Google Play Store.

While specific details remain limited due to the ongoing development, this new feature, labeled “Third-party chats,” is anticipated to serve as a hub for messages received from individuals who did not use WhatsApp as their primary messaging platform.

The potential for such interoperability holds the promise of leveling the playing field for smaller user-based apps, such as Signal, in their competition with WhatsApp and other dominant platforms like Telegram. This development might lead the EU to reconsider the gatekeeper designation.

For everyday users, interoperability would offer the convenience of using their preferred messaging app to communicate with WhatsApp users, eliminating the need for recipients to switch to the sender’s chosen platform. Importantly, users should also retain the freedom to opt out of this interoperability feature if they wish to do so.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp faces the formidable task of maintaining end-to-end encryption even for messages originating from external applications, a challenge that lies ahead.

Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether WhatsApp will extend interoperability beyond the European Union (EU), where the Digital Markets Act (DMA) compels such measures.

The official announcement from WhatsApp regarding these initiatives may be on the horizon, especially given the looming deadline of March 2024 for compliance to avoid potential fines.