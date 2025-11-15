WhatsApp Windows 11 update makes app slower and uses more RAM

Meta has introduced a significant client-side update to WhatsApp for Windows 11, according to a report by Windows Latest. The native Windows app has been replaced with a WebView-based version that operates within Microsoft’s Chromium framework, effectively loading the web interface.

This transition is currently underway and is expected to significantly enhance the experience. The new update provides access to web.whatsapp.com via WebView2, reverting to a browser-like setup after years of developing a native WinUI/UWP app.

Early tests indicate that the new version consumes considerably more system memory than the previous application. Memory usage at the login screen is approximately 300MB, with background processes related to Chromium consistently running. Once logged in, RAM usage can exceed 1GB and may increase further when managing multiple conversations.

Additionally, the performance has declined according to the users, and reports mention that navigating conversations feels slower, and animations and transitions are less responsive. The new app also has difficulty handling Windows 11-specific features, such as notification management and Do Not Disturb mode. These challenges, combined with higher system resource demands, make the updated client seem less integrated with the operating system.

This change is likely linked to internal restructuring at Meta, which may have led to a reduction in the native app team. By consolidating around a single web-based codebase, Meta can reduce development overhead, although the impact on users is significant.

The new version is being rolled out as version 2.2584.3.0 through the Microsoft Store. Users with the previous native client can temporarily avoid upgrading, but eventually, all users will be logged out and required to switch to the new version.