WhatsApp working to block screenshots of ‘once view media’

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has said it is working to block screenshots of media that users are only meant to view once.

The development follows after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced just a few days ago that they could look forward to three new privacy-centric changes coming to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s latest beta update shows Meta’s interest in proactively adopting a dynamic Android 13 app icon. WABetaInfo reports the same update (version 2.22.18.16) also suggests WhatsApp is working on the screenshot block for view once videos and images. This feature has been spotted in development on iOS and has now made its way to Android too.

The implementation could resemble some banking apps, like Google Pay, which refuse to let you take screenshots. The gesture or shortcut to take a screenshot works, but the app just shows you an error message saying you aren’t allowed to take screenshots.

Although it’s a step in the right direction, you should know there are ways to work around a screenshot blocker too. For example, you could take pictures of the WhatsApp media with another device or start a screen recorder before opening the view once content.

