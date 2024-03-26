WhatsApp’s new feature lets user pin multiple messages

WhatsApp introduced a new feature, enabling users to pin up to three messages in both individual and group chats.

The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp.

That group’s members are informed about it. Different message formats, including text, photos, and polls, can be pinned by users.

Users who join a group after a message has been pinned, however, won’t see it. It won’t be visible to those who have erased the message before it was pinned or don’t have access to the group chat history.

Android users are advised to pin a specific message, tap and hold it, pick the three dots in the upper right corner, and click Pin > choose the pin duration > Pin.

On iOS, users can click More options > Pin and choose the duration of the pin after tapping and holding a message.

Users of desktop and web apps might choose Pin message > choose the pin duration > Pin after selecting the downward arrow button that displays next to a message when the mouse is hovering over it.

As per earlier reports this month, WhatsApp was working on a feature that would allow users to pin several messages in a discussion. However, the Meta-owned social messaging app has now officially released this functionality.

In December 2023, WhatsApp introduced the feature of pinning messages in group chats and one-on-one discussions in December, but users could pin one message at a time.