WhatsApp’s new feature now let you customize voice message transcription

The meta owned messaging platform WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will give users more control over voice message transcriptions.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to decide how they receive voice message transcriptions, with three options available ¹.

Users will be able to choose from the following options:

Automatic Transcription: Transcripts will be generated automatically for every voice message.

Transcripts will be generated automatically for every voice message. Manual Transcription: Users can manually transcribe only selected messages.

Users can manually transcribe only selected messages. Disable Transcriptions: Users can disable transcriptions entirely.

This new feature will provide users with more flexibility and control over their voice message transcriptions.

Currently, WhatsApp users have to manually start the transcription process each time they want a transcript, but this new feature will allow users to adjust their transcription settings anytime to suit their preferences.

Earlier, WhatsApp launched an exciting update that allows Android and iOS users to customise their chat experience with new themes and wallpapers. With this WhatsApp update, users can choose from 22 pre-set themes and 30 new wallpapers to make their chats more vibrant and fun.

Here’s everything you need to know about this WhatsApp update:

The new feature lets you apply themes to all your chats or personalise individual conversations with unique backgrounds and chat bubbles.

You can choose from a variety of colourful backgrounds, and even change the colour of your outgoing messages. The best part? These customisations are private and will only be visible to you. You can even apply them to WhatsApp Channels!

WhatsApp also gives you the option to adjust the brightness of the background and allows you to upload your own wallpaper from your gallery or camera roll if you’re not a fan of the pre-set options.

Read more: Discover WhatsApp’s new ‘chat themes’ feature: How to set it up?