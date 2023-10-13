Wheat crisis looms as supply from ports halted

KARACHI: Despatch of imported wheat from Karachi Port and Port Qasim to up country has been suspended as transporters refused to comply with axle load restrictions, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that 150,000 tonnes of imported wheat is currently being held at Karachi Port and Port Qasim as the commodity was offloaded from three ships – two of which arrived from Russia and one from Romania.

The country is importing wheat to stabilise price of the commodity.

In a statement, the Flour Mills Association said that the imported wheat was not being loaded on trucks due to axle load restrictions. The association warned that the wheat prices will increase if the supply stops, causing a nationwide crisis.

Following the implementation of axle load restrictions, a trawler can now carry only 3,300 bags of wheat – which previously had 6,000 bags. Meanwhile, despatch of edible oil, imported iron and other goods also halted due to axle load restrictions.

“This is a serious situation for importers as it would increase the cost of up country transportation. There are limited trucks available in the country while the quantity of imported commodity is high and requires smooth transportation,” the association said.