Wheat flour’s new prices fixed in Karachi

KARACHI: The wheat flour prices in Karachi have been reduced by Rs 25 per Kilogram (kg) as a notification in this regard is issued, ARY News reported.

The new official retail price of fine flour has been fixed at Rs 100 per kg while its wholesale price is Rs 95 per kg.

The new official ex-mill price of fine flour is Rs 92 per kilogram.

The retail price of chakki flour is reduced by Rs 8 per kilogram. According to the notification, the price of chakki flour has been fixed at Rs 115 per kilogram.

Earlier on May 9, the Karachi administration fixed prices of different essential commodities including flour and sugar in the city.

According to the notification issued, the wholesale market price of sugar was fixed at Rs 137 per kg, while the retail price was fixed at Rs 140 per kilogram.

As per the notification, Chakki flour’s price was fixed at Rs 123 per kilogram. The city administration had also fixed a price of 120 grams of tandoori naan at Rs 17 and 100 grams of chapati at Rs 12.

The Commissioner Karachi had also warned that action will be taken against those who violate the official prices.