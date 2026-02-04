Wheat scandal: 64,000 bags missing from Jamshoro's Bolhlari warehouse

JAMSHORO: A major wheat scandal has been reported in Sindh’s Bolhari warehouse, located in Jamshoro district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing authorities.

As per details, 64,000 wheat sacks, stored at Bolhari warehouse, were found missing. The Anti-Corruption Department in Jamshoro has registered a case against three employees and launched an investigation, while officials from the Food Department have begun accusing each other of corruption.

The former warehouse in-charge, Ali Raza Brohi, has been accused of demanding bribes. Deputy Director of Food, Qamar-ud-Din Memon, is also alleged to have sought millions of rupees in bribes.

This is not the first time that wheat sacks have gone ‘missing’ from the warehouse in Sindh.

In 2024, as many as 47,000 wheat sacks were reported missing from the government’s warehouse in Sindh’s Khairpur district.

The wheat sacks procured by the Sindh government worth Rs800 million went missing from the godown.

Taking action on the matter, the Sindh Food Department suspended three food officers. The suspended officials include the district food controller Khairpur, food supervisor in charge and food inspector.

In 2022, thousands of metric tons of wheat vanished from Sindh government warehouses in Naushehro Feroze.