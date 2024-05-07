Wheat scandal: ‘Import continued till second month of elected govt’

ISLAMABAD: A significant quantity of wheat was imported even during the second month of the elected government as 86,800 metric tons of wheat worth over Rs 7 billion were imported in April 2024 alone, ARY News reported citing well-known sources.

According to the government data available with ARY News, in the first two months of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government, approximately 7.78 lakh metric tons of wheat were imported.

As per official documents, 6.91 lakh metric tons of wheat worth Rs 57.19 billion was imported in the first month of the current government.

In March 2024, wheat worth over Rs 57.19 billion was imported. The official data revealed that 27.58 lakh metric tons of wheat was imported during the caretaker government.

To Read All the Latest Stories on Wheat Import Scandal; Click here

The documents revealed that in the current fiscal year, until February, wheat imports totaled Rs 225.78 billion. Until March, 34.49 lakh metric tons of wheat were imported, worth Rs 282.97 billion.

What is wheat scandal?

Pakistan’s wheat sector has been embroiled in a fresh controversy, with the recent import of 3.4 million metric tons of wheat by the caretaker government sparking widespread outrage and allegations of corruption. Despite a surplus of wheat in the country, the import deal has led to a staggering loss of over Rs300 billion to the national exchequer, raising questions about the government’s decision-making process and accountability.

The crisis has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s farming community, with wheat farmers facing significant losses due to the government’s decision to import wheat at a higher price than the prevailing market rate. The move has led to a glut of wheat in the market, causing prices to plummet and leaving farmers struggling to sell their produce at a fair price.

The opposition and farming communities have slammed the government’s decision, terming it a “wheat scam” and demanding an immediate inquiry into the matter. The government’s insistence on importing wheat despite a domestic surplus has raised suspicions of corruption and cronyism, with many questioning whose interests the government is serving.

An inquiry committee has been established to investigate the scandal and fix responsibility, but the government’s credibility is at stake. The public demands transparency and accountability, and the government must act swiftly to address the concerns of the farming community and the nation at large.

The Pakistan wheat import scandal is a stark reminder of the need for good governance, transparency, and accountability in decision-making processes. The government must take concrete steps to address the crisis and ensure that such fiascos are not repeated in the future