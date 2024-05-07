Wheat scandal: Naqvi says some individuals want inquiry against him, Kakar

QUETTA: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday claimed that some individuals want initiation of an investigation against him and former caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in wheat import scandal, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s wheat sector has been embroiled in a fresh controversy, with the recent import of 3.4 million metric tons of wheat by the caretaker government sparking widespread outrage and allegations of corruption.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a fact-finding committee to ascertain the irregularities in the wheat import last year despite a “bumper crop”, excessing the stock leaving Balochistan and Punjab governments unable to purchase the crop from the farmers.

Due to the non-purchase of wheat by the provincial governments, wheat is being sold at a lower price than the official rate. The stock surplus is attributed to Kakar-led caretaker government allowing import of 2,758,226 226 metric tonnes of wheat till Feb 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that the inquiry had summoned Mohsin Naqvi, who was caretaker chief minister at that time, and former caretaker premier Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the scandal – which was later denied by the committee’s head.

Meanwhile, the former caretaker premier pinned the blame for importing the commodity on the then-interim provincial governments.

Kakar ruled out his role in the prevailing crisis and stressed that “it’s not a job of a prime minister to oversee wheat production”.

Addressing a press conference today, Anwaarul Haq Kakar emphasised that the 18th amendment has devolved the responsibility of wheat procurement to provincial governments.

“When I speak, people start interrupting me, but let me clarify that there is no healthy discussion on the wheat crisis, only criticism,” he said.

He stated that the federal government has already taken steps to address the issue, and provincial governments must take ownership of their responsibilities. “I am not a Mughal emperor who can issue a decree and expect it to be implemented,” he said.

In a separate statement, Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, “Some people want an inquiry into the wheat crisis, targeting me and Kakar.”