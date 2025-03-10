South Korean singer Wheesung found dead at 43

South Korean singer Wheesung, known for his powerful voice and emotional performances, has passed away at the age of 43.

Wheesung was found unconscious in his Seoul apartment, and despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death but confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

Wheesung’s mother, who lives in the same building, discovered him unresponsive after he failed to meet his manager earlier in the day.

She immediately called emergency services, but it was too late.

His agency, Tajoy Entertainment, expressed deep sorrow over his passing, stating that colleagues and staff are devastated by the loss.

Wheesung had been a major figure in the South Korean music industry since his debut in 2002, delivering multiple hit songs that touched audiences worldwide.

However, his career faced challenges in 2021 when he was convicted of habitual propofol use, receiving a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Despite past struggles, Wheesung continued to perform and was scheduled for a concert alongside singer KCM in Daegu this Saturday.

His sudden passing has shocked fans and the music industry alike, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable songs and performances.

