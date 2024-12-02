When 35-year-old Moin Akhtar was beaten by his father for THIS reason

Seasoned scriptwriter Nasir Adeeb, a close associate of legendary artist and comedian Moin Akhtar, recalled when the latter was reprimanded by his father as an adult.

Spilling some untold stories and secrets from the life of Moin Akhtar, his close friend Nasir Adeeb recounted the incident when the former’s father rebuked him after he found out that his son had started working in the showbiz as a comedian.

He shared that Akhtar’s father was very upset with him for his choice of profession and called him to punish. “But he being his tolerant self, didn’t utter a word in his defence,” Adeeb shared.

“Later when he was invited to host the show for former president Pervez Musharraf, his father was convinced and allowed him to continue pursuing his comedy,” Adeeb revealed, adding that he then accompanied Akhtar as a proud father to the same show.

Notably, eminent entertainer Moin Akhtar, who was born in 1950, passed away on April 22, 2011, in Karachi, following a heart attack.

In honour of his applauding contributions to the entertainment industry, the veteran was awarded prestigious accolades, including the Presidential Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the Government of Pakistan.