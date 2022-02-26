When actor Laila Wasti was told she has ‘48 hours to live’

Actor Laila Wasti revealed that doctors once told her that she had 48 hours to live after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Laila Wasti spoke with a private news channel about her traumatizing experience when she was diagnosed with blood cancer.

The Dunk star revealed that she was in the United States when she fell ill. The actor said she was healthy before she suddenly collapsed.

The celebrity mentioned doctors telling her of having 48 hours to live as blood count was low to a great extent for some reason.

The Sun Yaara star recalled her treatment in Maryland state. She added that doctors – led by a female – mentioned her undergoing chemotherapy due to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

She said that she could only comprehend “chemotherapy”.

The Azmaish star went on to say that the healthcare workers asked her to donate blood for research purposes as she was the first patient with such a low count.

She gave consent after considering someone might have done the same thing that is helpful in her recovery, which led to her long path to recovery.

Laila Wasti, speaking about her treatment, said that her skin colour turned black due to chemotherapy on its first day.

She said that her husband, who she called a blessing and an angel, took care of her like a flower.

