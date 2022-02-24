‘When I saw him for first time…’: Alia Bhatt on beau Ranbir

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt got candid about marriage plans with beau Ranbir Kapoor, said it will ‘take its time.’

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy, promoting her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, got candid on marriage plans with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, reveals that she had a sweet corner for Kapoor since her childhood.

Speaking to an Indian news portal, the ‘Raazi’ actor expressed her discomfort over the constant marriage scrutiny, “When people ask me one persistent question, ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ – I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody’s business”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

“If you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship.”

“Whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires”, Bhatt remarked.

Recalling the early days, the celeb disclosed, “When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him.” Alia added to be a ‘sweet little girl’ back then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier this month, Alia confessed to being married to him for a long time, “I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time.”

It is pertinent to mention, the duo made the confirmation on dating rumors, when they attended Ranbir’s first co-star Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together, back in 2018, and have been quite open about their relationship ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

The Bollywood couple gets spotted together at events and parties and often makes appearances on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account. Besides, the 28-year-old has gotten approval from beau’s family as well and loves to spend time with his mother, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, and attend Kapoor family’s events as well.

The two will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji directorial ‘Brahmastra’, slated to release in September this year.

Comments