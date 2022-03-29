The 30-year old Yasin Malik started bodybuilding when he was just 16 years old. He bagged multiple titles throughout his career, he recently won Mr Pakistan classic title this year.

Talking exclusively to ARY, Yasin told that when he started bodybuilding his family criticized him because according to their perspective, people who build their muscles end up a gangster.

“When I started bodybuilding, my family used to ask me if I wanted to become a gangster, but I assured them that I am doing it because I am passionate about it,” he said.

Yasin also helps people to transform, few months back he met a 45-year old man Arshad Khan. Arshad was diagnosed with high-level diabetes, cholesterol and was also facing other medical issues due to his heavy weight.

“I was diagnosed with high-level diabetes and cholesterol than I finally decided to start a healthy lifestyle and luckily I met Mr Yasin who helped me in achieving my goal” Arshad said.

“By the time I started feeling more active and one day my trainer urged me to contest for title and I recently I won for Mr District Central Karachi title” he added.

Arshad believes that age is just a number, and if anyone wants to achieve their goal, they can do it even at old age.

