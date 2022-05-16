When Imran Nazir got bedridden after eating poison

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir revealed he was bedridden after he ate poison.

The right-handed batter appeared on a private channel’s talk show with left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz and spoke about the difficulties in his life.

The 40-year-old said the mercury consumption affected 10 joints in his body and landed upon the bed. He said that he could not walk nor wash his face in the morning.

The Gujranwala-born cricketer went on to say his teammates Abdul Razzaq and the Shahid Afridi were the only ones who stood by him alongside his wife while getting his life turned around.

The former batter said he was not included in the team when he regained his health.

The cricketer recalled him spending three days in jail after a “pistol” was recovered from his bag. He added veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik tried to convince the police that it was a toy gun but it was of no avail.

The batter has 2,822 international runs with four centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name.

He was part of the Pakistan team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. He represented the Green Shirts in the ICC T20 world cups back in 2007 and 2012.

Apart from the Pakistan team, he has played for Asia XI, Dhaka Gladiators, Lahore Badshahs, Sialkot Stallions and others.

