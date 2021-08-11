Where’d $2tn to build Afghan army vanish, Chaudhry jibes as Taliban rage

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that the citizens of the USA and Afghanistan must ask their government where the US$2 trillion vanished as the eighth Afghan province fell to Taliban control, ARY News reported.

The people of Afghanistan and of the USA must Question the so-called leadership of Afghanistan, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted earlier today referring to all the aid, accounting to US$2 trillion, handed out to the war-torn country’s national government.

The minister asked the hard hitting questions like where did the US$2 trillion vanish that were meant to build the Afghan National Army?

“How come all ministers and generals became billionaires but people of Afghanistan are suffering due to poverty?,” Chaudhry asked.

Posting from his official Twitter handle, the federal minister launched jibes at the neighbouring country and its connection with the USA that were supposed to bring peace and democratic rule. “Who is responsible for these sufferings?” the minister reiterated.

“Corruption of Leadership drowns the nations and Afghanistan is an example of that.”

Key to note the government of Afghanistan has removed army chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai after Farah, Baghlan and Badakshan provinces fell the Taliban control yesterday.

Afghanistan army chief removed after 9th province defeated to Taliban

Major General Haibatullah Alizai who headed Special Operations Command has now been posted as the new chief.

With new advances by Taliban forces, nine of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals have been snapped from the defacto Afghan government.