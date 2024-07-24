Which passport is the world’s most powerful in 2024?

The Henley Passport Index has unveiled its 2024 rankings with Singapore retaining its position as the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free travel to 195 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index was co-created by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.

According to the index, Singaporeans can travel visa-free to 195 destinations, reaffirming its top spot.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain follow closely in second place, with their citizens enjoying visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden are in third place, and the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Australia and Portugal share fifth place, offering visa-free travel to 189 destinations.

The United States has slipped to eighth place, with its citizens able to access 186 destinations without a visa, marking a significant decline in recent years.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has been ranked the weakest passport and its citizens can only travel to 26 countries without a visa — the lowest score recorded in the index’s history of nearly two decades. Furthermore, Pakistan and Yemen’s passport are at 100th position.

The Henley Passport Index, which has tracked global travel freedom for 19 years, uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to rank 227 countries and territories.