White House in Pakistan? Here's all you need to know

A palace-like mansion modelled after the White House is under construction in Sargodha, Punjab, drawing the attention of passersby for its striking resemblance to the iconic American building.

Spanning one acre of land, the three-storey under-construction residence at Faisalabad Road in Sargodha is a remarkable example of modern architecture and has a resemblance to White House.

The ongoing project, now in its fourth year, features spacious rooms, a meeting hall, an elevator, and a dome-shaped design that adds to its grandeur.

Experts estimate that another year will be required for its full completion.

To enhance White House-model residence’s aesthetic appeal, rare plants and decorative materials are being imported from both domestic and international sources, ensuring the residence stands out for its elegance and uniqueness.

Read more: Thousands of U.S. government jobs at risk, White House cautions

The public’s fascination with the project and the engineers’ dedication have already earned this distinctive mansion recognition not only locally but across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States. Located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., it has served as the residence of every US president since John Adams in 1800 when the national capital was moved from Philadelphia.

“The White House” is also used as a metonym to refer to the Executive Office of the President of the United States.