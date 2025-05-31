White House says Trump will soon announce new nominee for NASA head

web analytics
Karachi
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Reuters
By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump will soon announce a new candidate to serve as administrator of NASA, the White House said on Saturday, but did not explain why initial nominee Jared Isaacman was no longer in the running.
Semafor, citing two people familiar with the matter, had earlier said the White House would pull Isaacman’s candidacy.

 

“It is essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon,” said White House spokeswoman Liz Huston.
