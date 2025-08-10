White Lotus’ Sam Nivola sparks debate over older actors taking young roles

The White Lotus star Sam Nivola has sparked debate after sharing his views on ageing in Hollywood and the impact it has on younger talent.

According to Variety, the 21-year-old, best known for his role in season three of the hit series White Lotus, believes that older movie stars are holding onto leading roles for too long, making it harder for emerging actors to break through.

Sam Nivola, who grew up in an acting family with parents Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, expressed concern that many veteran stars are using cosmetic procedures to maintain a youthful appearance and continue playing younger characters.

The White Lotus actor said this limits opportunities for fresh faces and could eventually leave the industry without new marquee names.

According to the White Lotus star, there are only a few young actors who have achieved true star status in recent years, naming Timothée Chalamet as one of the rare examples.

Sam Nivola also reflected on how the industry has changed since his parents began their careers, pointing out that studios now rely heavily on data and financial predictions, which he feels discourages creative risks.

The White Lotus actor also lamented the decline of comedy, calling it one of the genres most affected by the risk-averse approach of modern filmmaking.

He noted that comedy requires bold ideas, yet fewer such films are being produced today.

Sam Nivola will soon appear in a rare comedy project, Driver’s Ed, directed by Bobby Farrelly and featuring a star-studded cast including Ella Stiller, Alyssa Milano, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon.

Sam Nivola’s comments add to a growing conversation among White Lotus cast members about Hollywood’s beauty standards.

Fellow season three actor Aimee Lou Wood has also spoken against certain cosmetic procedures, saying they can limit an actor’s ability to express emotions on screen.

The White Lotus discussion on ageing in the industry continues to highlight a generational divide in Hollywood, with younger actors like Sam Nivola pushing for more opportunities and a focus on genuine talent over appearances.