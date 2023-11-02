Who killed Moosewala? Project about Punjabi singer’s life in the making!

An on-screen project about crime, fame, and the tragic murder of slain Indian musician Sidhu Moosewala is in the works.

As reported by Indian media outlets, production banner Matchbox Shots has acquired the rights for the book ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ by the crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh, to adapt for an on-screen project based on the life of Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the details, Matchbox Shots, known for critically acclaimed projects like ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Monica O My Darling’ and the web series ‘Scoop’, is yet to decide on whether the title will be released as a film or a series.

“The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding,” said the team about the upcoming title. “We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit’s book Who Killed Moosewala? we know we have a strong backbone for our story.”

Singh shared that a number of production houses have shown interest in his book ever since its release in June this year, however, given the impressive work of Matchbox, he is thrilled that the team have taken the rights to adapt it for screen.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by six men in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29 last year, a day after his security was reduced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

His killing is being probed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab police. The officials filed a chargesheet against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria among others.

Moosewala is best remembered for his chart-topping tracks ‘So High’, ‘Same Beef’, ‘The Last Ride’, ‘Just Listen’ and ‘295’.

