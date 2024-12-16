WHO lauds Saudi Arabia for reducing healthcare-associated risks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised Saudi Arabia as a global leader in lowering risks linked with healthcare and praised the Kingdom for its high-quality facilities and effectiveness in fighting infections.

WHO emphasised Saudi Arabia’s achievements in infection prevention, especially in drastically lowering central catheter-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), in a report posted on its official website.

The Kingdom achieved 48.8 percent annual reduction in central line bloodstream infection (CLABSI) rates in intensive care units from 2021 to 2024, a figure that is four times the global reduction average over the same period.

This accomplishment is the result of Saudi Arabia’s national plan, which was introduced by the Ministry of Health in 2022, to prevent bloodstream infections linked to central catheters.

The strategy is a component of larger initiatives to improve infection control in healthcare institutions and improve the standard of medical care.

In addition to lowering bloodstream infections, WHO said that these efforts have also helped to lower other illnesses linked to healthcare.

Over 5,000 medical professionals throughout the Kingdom have received infection control training as part of the nationwide initiative.

Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to revolutionize the healthcare industry by emphasizing prevention and guaranteeing the best possible patient care, is in line with the Ministry of Health’s initiatives.

Saudi medical institutions have greatly improved patient safety and reduced the danger of infections that are inherent in healthcare settings by putting strict infection control procedures in place.