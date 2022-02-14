Who sent flowers for Shaheen Shah Afridi on Valentine’s day?

Talented player of Pakistan’s National cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi received flowers from his ‘love’ on Valentine’s Day.

Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Monday midnight to share a boomerang of Valentine’s day gift he received from his ‘love’.

The story featured a white flower box full of red and white roses, with a big balloon saying “With love”. “Thank you my love”, captioned the pacer with red heart emoji.

Hours before sharing this story, the Lahore Qalandar captain dominated the last played match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, with an 8-wicket triumph against Quetta Gladiators at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier this year, Shaheen Afridi was named ICC men’s cricketer of the year for 2021. Afridi’s blistering spell against India in the T20 World Cup on October 24 last year was declared ‘play of the tournament’ as well by the ICC.

The International Cricket Council made the announcement while sharing the video of Shaheen’s performance against India on its Instagram page, with the caption: “The winner of the @nissan Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup is Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering opening spell against India 🔥.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi last year, as confirmed by both the families.

