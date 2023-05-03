WHO team visits Islamabad airport to assess measures against monkeypox

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization (WHO) team visited Islamabad International Airport to assess the measures against the monkeypox virus, ARY News reported.

As per details, the team was headed by the WHO country director Dr Mahipala, the team assessed the measures taken to curb the monkeypox virus. They also monitored the screening of people coming from abroad and visited different lounges of the Islamabad airport.

Furthermore, the manager of Islamabad International Airport briefed the WHO team about the measures taken at the airport to curb the monkeypox virus.

The WHO team expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the management of Islamabad Airport against the virus.

Read more: MONKEYPOX: HEALTH EMERGENCY DECLARED AT AIRPORTS

Earlier, a health emergency was declared at Karachi and other operational airports of the country about the Monkeypox virus disease.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection from the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Ministry of Health had said that the first two monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan last week have recovered from the virus.

The person, who arrived from Saudi Arabia and was under treatment at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, has been discharged, health ministry officials said.

Meanwhile, the other person, who was on the same flight and quarantined at his home, was said to be in a stable condition after testing negative.

Comments