WHO to rehabilitate 50 hospitals in flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR: Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Sub-Office, Dr Babar Alam on Thursday said that the organisation was taking the responsibility of rehabilitation and activation of 50 hospitals in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He was talking to Advisor to KP Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, Dr Abid Jameel during a meeting in his office.

During the meeting, the officials of WHO and Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa agreed on the continuation of technical assistance, capacity building of the Health Department, bringing improvement in health facilities in far-flung areas and rehabilitation of hospitals in flood affected areas.

On this occasion, the Advisor requested the WHO for continuation of cooperation in bringing improvement in the health facilities in far-flung areas. He formally thanked the international health agency for extending cooperation to the province in various natural disasters including flood and Corona pandemic.

The WHO official said that the organization was spending Rs.314 million on the rehabilitation of health centres in flood affected areas and beside reconstruction, they would also provide furniture and surgical instruments to these hospitals.

The Advisor also requested the WHO officials for provision of models for the operation theatres, Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and constructions of hospitals. He further requested for provision of technical assistance in arranging waste management and drainage systems in hospitals.

