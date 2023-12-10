19.9 C
WHO urges immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) executive board on Sunday adopted a resolution on tackling the worsening health situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access.

After the UN Security Council declined Friday to demand a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas, the 34 countries on the WHO’s executive board adopted by consensus a resolution calling for the “immediate, sustained and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief” into Gaza.

The resolution, proposed by Afghanistan, Morocco, Qatar and Yemen, called for the granting of exit permits for patients.

It seeks the supply and replenishment of medicine and medical equipment to the civilian population and for all persons deprived of their liberty to be given access to medical treatment.

It also expressed “grave concern” for the humanitarian situation and the “widespread destruction”, and urged protection for all civilians.

Despite agreeing to the resolution, some countries expressed reservations about the resolution.

