Who was the young Qatari boy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Hollywood star Morgan Freeman shared the stage with a young physically-challenged Qatari boy, who captured the world’s attention with his inspiring speech and Quranic recitation.

“We sent out the call, because everyone is welcome. This is an invitation to the whole world,” said the young Qatari boy Ghanim Al Muftah.

Then, reciting a verse from the Quran, the young boy added “We were raised to believe that we were scattered on this earth as nations and tribes, so we could learn from each other and find beauty in our differences.”

“I can see it, what unites us here, in this moment, is so much greater than what divides us. How can we make it last longer than just today?” Freeman asked.

“With tolerance and respect, we can live together under one big home,” Al Muftah replied.

Ghanim Muftah with Morgan Freeman starts the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony with the verses from Holy Quranpic.twitter.com/97mcUUeKQO — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 20, 2022

But who is this boy? And why FIFA chose him as one of the ambassadors of World Cup 2022?

Ghanim Al Muftah is a Qatari youth icon who has inspired countless young people in the Gulf.

Al Muftah is a twin brother born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder that hinders the lower spine’s growth. Doctors had given him very little chance of surviving, but he has managed to live beyond his fifteen years.

Even though Al Muftah walks with the help of his hands, he manages to do a lot of things such as swimming, playing football wearing shoes on his hands, driving, hiking and skateboarding.

He also climbed Jebel Shams, the highest mountain peak in the entire Gulf region.

With more than 3 million followers on Instagram, Al-Muftah currently studies political science and aspires to lead Qatar as a prime minister in future.

