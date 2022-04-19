Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Who will be next Sindh governor?

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has started consultations for the coveted office of the governor after Imran Ismail resigned as Sindh governor following Shehbaz Sharif’s election as Prime Minister, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought names from MQM-P, the coalition partner in Centre, for the Sindh governor post.

It is learnt that MQM-P senior leaders including Amir Khan, Farogh Naseem and Nasreen Jalil are top contenders for the vacated post.

The final decision will be taken by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee, they said.

Read more: Imran Ismail announces to resign as Governor Sindh

President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday and a notification was also issued in this regard.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will be the acting governor of Sindh until the new appointment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 37-member federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other officials also attended the ceremony.

Cabinet portfolios 

Rana Sanaullah ­           Interior Minister

Miftah Ismail                Finance Minister

Hina Rabbani Khar        Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Ahsan Iqbal                 Planning, Development and Special Initiatives

Marriyum Aurangzeb     Information and Broadcasting

Azam Nazeer Tarar        Law and Justice

Ameenul Haq                Information and Technology

Maulana Asad               Communications

Mufti Shakoor               Religious Affairs

Talha Mehmood             SAFRON

Maulana Abdul Wasey    Housing and Construction

Shazia Marri                  BISP

Qadir Patel                    Ministry of Health

Khawaja Saad Rafique    Railways

Tariq Bashir Cheema      Food Security

Israr Tareen                  Defence Production

