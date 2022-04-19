Who will be next Sindh governor?

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has started consultations for the coveted office of the governor after Imran Ismail resigned as Sindh governor following Shehbaz Sharif’s election as Prime Minister, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought names from MQM-P, the coalition partner in Centre, for the Sindh governor post.

It is learnt that MQM-P senior leaders including Amir Khan, Farogh Naseem and Nasreen Jalil are top contenders for the vacated post.

The final decision will be taken by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee, they said.

President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday and a notification was also issued in this regard.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will be the acting governor of Sindh until the new appointment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 37-member federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other officials also attended the ceremony.

Cabinet portfolios

Rana Sanaullah ­ Interior Minister Miftah Ismail Finance Minister Hina Rabbani Khar Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahsan Iqbal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Marriyum Aurangzeb Information and Broadcasting Azam Nazeer Tarar Law and Justice Ameenul Haq Information and Technology Maulana Asad Communications Mufti Shakoor Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood SAFRON Maulana Abdul Wasey Housing and Construction Shazia Marri BISP Qadir Patel Ministry of Health Khawaja Saad Rafique Railways Tariq Bashir Cheema Food Security Israr Tareen Defence Production

