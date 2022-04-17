Who will replace Joe Root as England’s new test captain?

England test team is without a captain after former Joe Root decided to vacate the position due to abysmal performances in the past few series.

Former cricketers suggest Ben Stokes or Stuart Broad as a possible successor.

Joe Root stood down as England captain after a series defeat in the West Indies last month. England had won just one test match from their last 17 Tests. Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad are considered leading contenders to replace Root.

Former England test captains Micheal Vaughan and Nasir Hussian have suggested the name of Allrounder Ben Stokes to take charge as the test captain.

Fast bowler, Stuart Broad’s name has also been suggested to replace Joe Root.

Nasir Hussian said “For me, the obvious candidate is Ben Stokes. People say, ‘Oh, Ben Stokes’, do you know what happened to Flintoff and Botham? Ben Stokes is not Flintoff and he’s not Botham, don’t judge him by how other people have done.”

He added that Stokes has done some phenomenal things as a cricketer and has a very smart cricket brain. He showed that in the World Cup final, he showed that at Headingley, the way he works through difficult times. He showed that when he’s taken over occasionally from Joe Root, he said.

