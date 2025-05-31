Why Gigi and Bella Hadid kept sister a ‘secret’?

A source close to Gigi and Bella Hadid revealed why the supermodel siblings kept their 23-year-old half-sister a secret for over a year, since learning about her.

For the unversed, American supermodels of Palestinian roots, Gigi, 30, and Bella Hadid, 28, took the internet by storm on Friday, when they introduced the world to their younger half-sister, Aydan Nix, 23, daughter of their father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Terri Hatfield Dull.

In a statement to a foreign tabloid, the Hadid sisters, who also have a younger brother, Anwar, 25, disclosed their father had a brief romance with Dull, following his divorce from their mother, former model and television personality Yolanda Hadid, in 2001, and Aydan Nix was born. The family got connected to her in late 2023 and has embraced her with open arms since then.

Now in a new interview with a foreign publication, a source close to the Hadids, shared that Nix’s ‘biological connection’ to them, was a ‘complete shock to the whole family’, however, all three siblings ‘have welcomed her with open arms and are fully embracing her as their sibling’.

The insider also mentioned that the celebrity siblings kept this a ‘secret’ for over a year, just for the sake of Nix’s privacy. “The Hadid sisters and Anwar have tried to not pass judgment about the situation. They kept this news a secret for the sake of Ayden’s privacy,” the tipster shared. “The family wanted to keep things private until Ayden was ready. Gigi and Bella have given her space but are always warm and there for her if she wants to get in touch or see them.”

“They don’t see each other often and haven’t spent much time together. Ayden has a lot in common with Bella and Gigi, and they have bonded over NYC and the fashion industry. She looks up to the girls a lot,” the person detailed.

It is worth noting here that Gigi and Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid, 76, also shares two daughters with his first wife, Mary Butler, named Marielle, 44, and Alana, 41.

