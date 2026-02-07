Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today's IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match?

All eyes were on ace Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the side’s T20 World Cup 2026 opening game against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. It had been reported earlier in the day that the 32-year-old could miss the contest due to a viral fever.

Unfortunately for Indian fans, the news came to fruition as Bumrah was ruled out of the game by skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

When asked about the playing combination, Surya said at the toss

“We have Washington Sundar missing out, Sanju Samson missing out. Unfortunately, Jasprit Bumrah is not well, so Mohammed Siraj is playing.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also provided an update on Bumrah’s absence on their X handle, moments after the toss.

Bumrah’s absence could be a massive blow for Team India, given the importance of setting a dominant tone to start the tournament.

The champion pacer is India’s second-leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 107 scalps at an average of 18.82 and an economy of 6.54 in 87 outings.

Bumrah was also the Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup, finishing with 15 wickets at an average of under nine and an economy of 4.17.

Meanwhile, the USA won the toss and elected to field first in front of a packed Wankhede stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah recorded his worst-ever T20 figures in his latest outing for India. He endured a rare off-game in India’s last T20I (series finale vs New Zealand), conceding 58 runs off 4 overs without a wicket — his worst T20 bowling figures.

