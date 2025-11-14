Why is Shaheen Afridi not playing the second ODI?

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi was absent from the playing XI for Friday’s second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Fans were left surprised when T20I captain Salman Ali Agha came out to take part in the toss.

Salman clarified that Shaheen has been ruled out due to illness, while Faheem Ashraf is also unavailable for the match.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr have been drafted into the side in their place.

“Shaheen [Afridi] is unwell, and Faheem [Ashraf] also misses out. Abrar Ahmed and [Mohammad] Wasim Jr come in,” Agha confirmed at the toss.

Shaheen was appointed Pakistan’s 50-over captain on October 20, replacing Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

He successfully led the team to a 2-1 series win over the Proteas in his first assignment as skipper.

Rizwan had captained Pakistan in 20 ODIs, securing nine wins and 11 losses, with a winning percentage of 45.

The wicket-keeper was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in October 2024 ahead of tours to Australia and Zimbabwe.