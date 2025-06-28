web analytics
Why Jeremy Allen White is always seen with huge flower bouquets?

Hollywood star Jeremy Allen White has finally shared the adorable reason behind why he is always papped carrying a huge bouquet of flowers.

Appearing on a late-night talk show earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister and a girl dad of two, Jeremy Allen White revealed to host Jimmy Fallon, that besides his own obsession with flowers, him always being spotted with a bouquet has more to do with his daughters, Ezer, 6, and Dolores, 4.

“I have this farmer’s market near my house, it’s on Sundays, and I just love going there, and I love flowers in my house,” he began to share. “I like them in the house. I like giving them to people.”

“I arrange them with my daughters on Sunday, and it’s like — it’s a nice thing that we do,” disclosed ‘The Bear’ actor.

For the unversed, Jeremy Allen White, who was married to fellow actor Addison Timlin from 2019 to 2023, shares two daughters with her, Ezer and Dolores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allen White will be next seen in filmmaker Scott Cooper’s musical biopic of American rock singer Bruce Springsteen, titled ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’.

Also Read: Jeremy Allen White stars in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ trailer – WATCH

