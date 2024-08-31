Why Karachi industries not paid Covid electricity subsidy, parliament body asks NEPRA

KARACHI: Parliament’s standing committee on industries and production has written letter to the NEPRA about non-payment of Covid subsidy to Karachi’s industries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chairman standing committee on industries and production, Hafeezuddin, in a letter to the Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, has asked why the Covid subsidy in electricity bills was not paid to Karachi’s industries till now.

The K-Electric should be asked why 33 billion rupees subsidy was not given to Karachi’s industries till now, which was given to the industries of all other parts of the country. “Where that Rs 33bln subsidy goes,” the parliamentary body questioned.

“The non-compliance of the legal instructions by the K-Electric has substantially harmed the industrial sector in Karachi,” letter read. “It brings industrialists under unnecessary financial burden,” according to letter.

The parliamentary body has directed the power regulator for prompt and appropriate action to ensure payment of the subsidy by the power company.

It has also directed for legal action against K-Electric in case of non-compliance of the order.