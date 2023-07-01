Why New Zealand women star bowled 11 overs in ODI match?

In a bizarre and one-of-a-kind incident, New Zealand Women’s star Eden Carson ended up bowling 11 overs in an ODI match against Sri Lanka Women in the ICC Championship in Galle on Friday, June 30.

The on-field umpires and the match officials did not notice the error as Carson went on to give 41 runs in her 11 overs and bagged two important wickets.

New Zealand star bowled the 45th over during Sri Lanka’s 330-run chase and thereby finished her quota of 10 overs with figures of two for 40. However, she returned back to bowl the 47th over as the on-field umpires failed to maintain the over count of the 21-year-old Otago-born cricketer.

Speaking of the match, New Zealand levelled the series with a dominant 116-run win and forced the decider.

After opting to bat, New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 329/7 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries from captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr.

Lea Tahuhu grabbed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 213 with eight balls to spare.